Kamala Harris claims “JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.” @JDVance1 enlisted in the Marine Corps after 9/11 and deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year I was there during the height of the war. He put his life on the line in service to our country. Was… pic.twitter.com/v9uSS7ASQe — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 18, 2024