July 18, 2024

TULSI GABBARD RESPONDS TO KAMALA’S ATTACK ON J.D. VANCE AS “LOYAL ONLY TO TRUMP, NOT TO OUR COUNTRY:” “She’s talking about J.D. Vance, someone who enlisted in the Marine Corps after… 9/11… putting his own life on the line in service to our country….”

Posted at 10:19 pm by Glenn Reynolds