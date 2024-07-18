‘WITHOUT EVIDENCE,’ NBC BLASTS ‘CONSERVATIVE PUNDITS AND LAWMAKERS’ ON SECRET SERVICE DEI. More and more “news” articles are popping up with this “without evidence” line. This jarring tell simply means “we don’t want you to believe the upcoming claim.” NBC even spends the next few paragraphs discussing the very evidence cited by DEI critics (female agents in the video being a foot shorter than Trump, or seemingly out of position). Maybe the critics are wrong and the weight of the evidence is against them, but they’re not “without evidence.” Saying they are is incompetent journalism.