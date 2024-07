TRUST THE PROFESSIONALS: Whistleblowers Reveal What Secret Service Said During Briefings Before Trump Assassination Attempt. “The United States Secret Service acknowledged it had ‘limited resources’ during briefings held before the July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania at which an attempted assassination occurred, according to whistleblower disclosures to the House Judiciary Committee.”

Punish the decisionmakers behind this in ways that will be remembered by bureaucrats for decades.