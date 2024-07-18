DON’T GET COCKY: Emerson: Trump Runs the Table in Battleground States — Including VA.

Nice. But seriously, don’t get cocky: “However, Biden only trails within the margin of error in most states, even as Trump has widened the battleground map. . . . To be honest, a two-point shift in the national head-to-head after the assassination attempt on Saturday in the short run isn’t much movement at all. It suggests that the electorate may not be malleable any longer. That’s both good and bad for Biden, as it also suggests that he may not be able to catch up as the race hardens, but on the other hand, he’s remaining in striking distance, where GOTV could make the race a toss-up.”

If you’re not donating and volunteering to phone-bank and drive people to the polls, then you’re not in this race. No, commenting on blogs doesn’t count.