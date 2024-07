NBC: ‘We’re close to the end:’ Biden world braces for the possibility that the president steps aside.

How odd! Here’s NBC back on February 28th: White House doctor says Biden is ‘fit for duty’ after the president’s annual physical.

And NBC back on June 17th: Misleading GOP videos of Biden are going viral. The fact-checks have trouble keeping up.

And of course, MSNBC’s Morning Joe have spent the year prior to the debate extolling Biden’s mental and physical acuity.