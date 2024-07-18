WALLS ARE CLOSING IN: Biden’s Favorite Cable Host Joe Scarborough Urges President to ‘Do the Right Thing’ as Pressure to Withdraw Mounts.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went on a lengthy tirade on Thursday morning urging President Joe Biden’s closest allies to help him “do the right thing,” indicating he should drop out of the presidential race without explicitly calling for it. “This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out,” Scarborough said Thursday on Morning Joe, referencing the president’s debate flop and the steady stream of Democrats who have since come out publicly to call on him to withdraw from the ticket.

How odd — back in March Joe and Mika assured me that Joe is ever so “fit and trim:”

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough President Joe Biden’s physical fitness on “Morning Joe” Monday, saying the president exercises regularly. “You look at Joe Biden, he exercises every day,” Scarborough said. “You look how fit and trim he is.” His conversation with co-anchor Mika Brzezinski then shifted to Biden’s walk, explaining some have become concerned over the president’s rigid stride. “His doctor told us why that happens,” Brzezinski said. “That’s a condition he’s had for a while. Also, he has a stutter and he’s had it for decades.”

In February, Scarborough trashed special counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden:

Scarborough attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur on “Morning Joe” Friday for saying in his report released Thursday that President Joe Biden has a “poor” memory. Scarborough, a former Republican U.S. representative who is frequently outspoken against former President Donald Trump, said that Hur, “from Trump university,” was playing the role of a neurologist and a lawyer in the report. Hur concluded that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information but that criminal charges weren’t warranted. “So bizarre. So many people immediately heard these random conclusions, irrelevant conclusions, politically charged, Trump-like ramblings,” Scarborough said on the program. “Why in the world would he put that in a report? His neurological assessment of Joe Biden and secondly why Merrick Garland would release garbage like that in the Justice Department.”

And at the start of June: ‘Morning Joe’ Skewers WSJ Over ‘Shocking’ Biden Mental Acuity Story.