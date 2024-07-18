IN DEFENSE OF JOE BIDEN’S INTRANSIGENCE: “I look at the polls every day, and I’m seeing Joe consistently outperform Kamala Harris. That must tighten Joe’s grip. . . . If Biden withdraws, and Harris becomes the candidate, and we see her speaking and fighting every day, will the polls show greater support for her? There’s very little reason to think so. And that’s why Joe isn’t just a selfish bastard to hang on.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.