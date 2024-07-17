ESCAPE HATCH OR TRAP DOOR? Biden says ‘medical condition’ could prompt him to drop out ‘if doctors came to me’.
Nah. He’s just afraid of the pillow to the face till he’s comfortable.
ESCAPE HATCH OR TRAP DOOR? Biden says ‘medical condition’ could prompt him to drop out ‘if doctors came to me’.
Nah. He’s just afraid of the pillow to the face till he’s comfortable.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.