HE HAS AS MUCH SENATE EXPERIENCE AS BARRY SOTORO HAD*: Is JD Vance Qualified to Be President on Day One, If Necessary?
*More. Vance won a pretty tough race to get to the Senate. And indications are that he wrote his own book.
HE HAS AS MUCH SENATE EXPERIENCE AS BARRY SOTORO HAD*: Is JD Vance Qualified to Be President on Day One, If Necessary?
*More. Vance won a pretty tough race to get to the Senate. And indications are that he wrote his own book.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.