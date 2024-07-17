THE BROAD ANTI-LEFT WORLD-WIDE MOVEMENT IS THE FINAL SPITTING OUT OF THE USSR’S AGITPROP THAT NATIONALISM WAS BAD AND NATIONALISM CAUSED WARS: Trump and the Fate of Western Civilization.

Propagandizing the idea that loved your own country was wrong was very convenient to the USSR which flew under the banner of international socialism, but was barely masked Russian Nationalism. It gave the USSR the cover it needed to appeal to the academics and dreamer of “one world government” and it hid the naked brutality of its power grab. Nations are only now questioning why nationalism is so bad. Despising your own country does not stop wars, after all. It just allows you to be governed from far away by people who don’t care for you or your needs. This movement has started and is unstoppable, because the indoctrination in the other direction was highly artificial to human instincts and only maintainable with a constant and seamless barrage of mass media propaganda. Mass media’s days are past. The barrage is no longer seamless. The “internationalists” have already lost the war. We’ll still lose battles. There will still be casualties, but love of your country is no longer a dirty word. Nor should it be. Nothing is gained by centralized rule from far away. “One world” government would be totalitarianism. Inefficient and stupid, like all totalitarianism.