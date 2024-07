WHEN SECONDS COUNT, THE POLICE HAVE BEEN IGNORING THINGS FOR 20 MINUTES ALREADY: “Law enforcement officials investigating the assassination attempt on Donald Trump told lawmakers Wednesday that 20 minutes passed between the time U.S. Secret Service snipers first spotted the gunman on a rooftop.”

