DEI MUST DIE: The Revenge Of The Diversity Non-Warriors. “You know who I mean because you encounter them in your work, community, local government all the time. And now you get to see them in places in the Federal Government that I’m sure you never expected. The military, the Secret Service, the FBI, and much more. In fact, pretty much the entire security and military apparatus of the US has been taken over by bureaucrats. And the bureaucrats are pushing diversity hiring and promoting agendas. The Secretary of Homeland Security has a stated goal of 30% diversity, which I suppose means that 30% of the workforce is something other than white men. But is the workforce competent and capable?”

Not so much.

“We have a military that could not possibly execute Operation Desert Storm today. Not only does our modern military have leadership that couldn’t even execute an evacuation from Afghanistan competently, but the rank and file are no longer particularly competent or physically fit, either. And those that meet the standards are demoralized and feel betrayed and unsupported by their country. And the failure to recruit enough soldiers in 2022 and 2023 to maintain strength levels is the proof in the pudding.”

