WELL, YES: There’s Competent, Professional Executive Protection, And Then There’s What Happened in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, sensing a gap in the market, I’m announcing a new business:

(Actually, this was a gift from Mike Williamson, some of whose stories involve Ripple Creek Security. I’m not at their level, though to be honest I think I might be overqualified for the Secret Service. . . . But so are you.)