VOX POPULI, VOX DEI: Voters: Biden attacks ‘led directly’ to assassination attempt on Trump.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared fully with Secrets, 44% believe that it is now “more likely” that Trump will win versus just 13% who don’t.

Despite falsely claiming he hasn’t stirred up anti-Trump hatred, Biden and Democrat surrogates have for three years decried Trump and warned that he would destroy democracy itself if elected again.

And when asked about his recent comment that he wanted voters to put the Republican and leader of the MAGA movement in the “bullseye,” Biden scoffed with a revealing bark, “I didn’t say ‘crosshairs.’”

Rasmussen used a phrase from Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) to set up this question: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.’”

The pollster said 61% agreed with the statement made by Vance before he was picked by Trump as his running mate. Just 31% disagreed.