HMM: FBI Claims Trump Shooter Remains an ‘Elusive Enigma.’

My guess is that Thomas Crooks is meant to be the dead end.

A fiction story would go like this. Find a bright kid with a chip on his shoulder. Give him a secret life and training that makes him feel like Jason Bourne. He's psychologically yours. Send him on a mission with a BS exit plan that isn't meant to work.

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) July 17, 2024