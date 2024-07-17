SEEING REPORTS LIKE THIS IN VARIOUS PLACES, NONE THAT I’D CALL AUTHORITATIVE:

#BREAKING China's President, Xi Jinping, has suffered a stroke during the Third Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese Human Rights reporter, Jennifer Zhang, claims the "brain" stroke was "massive" and Xi Jinping is now in a

"critical condition" pic.twitter.com/2pBAWEGmQM — War Intel (@warintel4u) July 17, 2024

Stay tuned. Even if false, these reports probably mean something, if only an effort by rivals to underscore his age.