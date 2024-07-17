THOUGHTS FROM READER JOHN STEAKLEY:

All this talk about “turning down the heat” after the assassination attempt reminded me of something I read on Instapundit years ago that resonated with me, so I searched and found it:

https://instapundit.com/462312/

As Thomas Sowell told an interviewer in 2004, “There’s something Eric Hoffer said: ‘Intellectuals cannot operate at room temperature.’

So here is the catch-22 Democrats face when told to “turn down the heat”: Trump IS the heat Democrats need in order to function. If they can’t continue to bloviate and hyperbolize about Trump as an existential threat, then they’re paralyzed. They will fall from their high perches like Florida iguanas in winter. And then this just becomes a contest between one candidate that takes bullets and another that takes naps. They can’t have that.