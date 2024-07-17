IRRATIONAL ANGER IS A SIGN OF DEMENTIA: Biden Conference Calls Go Badly. “Things got especially confrontational when Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) brought up the crisis in confidence in Biden being our commander-in-chief. Crow, a veteran with a Bronze Star, was excoriated by Biden, who trashed his service and once again used his dead son as some political playing card. The contents of the calls were not known until now. What a nasty piece of work Biden is. Mr. Empathy is a total a-hole, but you knew that already.”

Plus: “These antics aren’t what you want 16 weeks until Election Day.”

No, they’re exactly what I want. The “cabal” installed Biden in 2020, and I want them to suffer for that near-treasonous act.

