JOSH BLACKMAN AND SETH BARRETT TILLMAN TAKE A VICTORY LAP: New in Harvard JLPP Per Curiam: What We Did and Did Not Argue in United States v. Trump. “In case you are living under a rock, yesterday Judge Cannon granted the motion to dismiss the indictment. The court cited several of our arguments.”
