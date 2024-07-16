ONCE THIS WAS INCONCEIVABLE. Sean Davis: Biden’s Team Deliberately Kneecapped Trump’s Security To Allow An Assassination Attempt: They kept the rooftop open, watched the shooter, kept Trump on the stage, and didn’t do a damn thing until after he had been shot. And we’re supposed to believe it was an innocent oopsie?

Related: “At first glance every trained person in the world said one thing: Bullshit.”

Plus: “Good Lord. I do not want any of this to be the case. I’d far rather have the whole thing have been simple incompetence.” So would we all.

