NEVER ASSUME MALICE FOR WHAT CAN BE EXPLAINED BY INCOMPETENCE, BUT AT SOME POINT THE TWO ARE INDISTINGUISHABLE:
Here’s the official story so far: a random 20 year old acting completely alone walked within 150 yards of a presidential campaign rally with a rifle, climbed onto a rooftop in full view of Secret Service snipers, set up his shot and fired without anyone intervening and with no…
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 15, 2024
Secret Service had snipers INSIDE the building the assassin used. They took pictures of him. They watched him pull out a range finder to get his exact distance to Trump. They radioed the Secret Service command post about the assassin.
They all knew he was there.
Who gave the… https://t.co/4Exs0xm3Y1
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 16, 2024
Employee safety is the top priority for a job where you have to *checks notes* be willing to take a bullet for someone else.
— Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) July 16, 2024
Related:
Notice he doesn’t have any short fat middle aged woman guarding him. https://t.co/hOdmc79Ffk
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 15, 2024