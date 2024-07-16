NEVER ASSUME MALICE FOR WHAT CAN BE EXPLAINED BY INCOMPETENCE, BUT AT SOME POINT THE TWO ARE INDISTINGUISHABLE:

Here’s the official story so far: a random 20 year old acting completely alone walked within 150 yards of a presidential campaign rally with a rifle, climbed onto a rooftop in full view of Secret Service snipers, set up his shot and fired without anyone intervening and with no…

Secret Service had snipers INSIDE the building the assassin used. They took pictures of him. They watched him pull out a range finder to get his exact distance to Trump. They radioed the Secret Service command post about the assassin.

They all knew he was there.

Who gave the… https://t.co/4Exs0xm3Y1

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 16, 2024