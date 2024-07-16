HOW DO YOU FORCE A UNIVERSITY TO REFLECT THE DIVERSITY OF THE STATE? There are no good options if that’s your goal. I wonder, though: if major state universities just set objective GPA and SAT goals and put all applicants who met them into a lottery, would they actually be any worse off?
