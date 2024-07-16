HMM: Self-Awareness Might Not Have Evolved to Benefit The Self After All. “But we have argued that consciousness may have evolved to facilitate key social adaptive functions. Rather than helping individuals survive, it evolved to help us broadcast our experienced ideas and feelings into the wider world. And this might benefit the survival and wellbeing of the wider species. The idea fits with new thinking on genetics.”
