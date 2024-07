ANN ALTHOUSE ON THE VANCE PICK: “I’m happy with this choice. Aren’t you?”

“I’m glancing around elsewhere and keep seeing this theme: Vance used to criticize Trump. The old criticisms are repeated. But we’ve all heard criticisms of Trump, and here’s someone who knew and felt the criticisms, but he came around. And he’s going to be telling us, eloquently, how he came around.”