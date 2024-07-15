DONATIONS: IF YOU’D LIKE TO SUPPORT INSTAPUNDIT, you can donate via this Stripe link, or use the “Make A Donation” button at the top of the right sidebar. Or you can take out a paid subscription to my Substack. And for those who prefer checks over electronic means, you can mail a check — made out to Glenn Reynolds, not to InstaPundit — to 118 N. Peters Rd. #12-230, Knoxville, TN, 37923. Thanks for your support!