MEH, WHAT HAVE THE XENOS DONE FOR US?

Democrat Rep. Summer Lee suggests that passing a law that only American citizens can vote in our elections is a "xenophobic attack." They really really want illegals to vote. pic.twitter.com/3lnh65wido — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2024

Also, whenever lefties are throwing around the suffix “phobic,” it means they’re trying to con you.