THE INTERSECTION OF FAITH & POLITICS: Super debut today for PJMedia Editor-in-Chief Paula Bolyard and writer Lincoln Brown with new podcast. They talk at length about the GOP platform’s retreat on the pro-life issue and a bunch of related topics at the intersection. Definitely worth signing up for!
