NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Chuck Todd Spills the Beans About Biden: He’s a Bad Man.

Joe Biden Is the Kindest, Bravest, Warmest, Most Wonderful Human Being I’ve Ever Known in My Life. He is also “sharp as a tack.” Not anymore, for either of those things. As Joe Biden has been threatening Mutual Assured Destruction (damn, Ed beat me to writing that post, but I am stealing it!), threatening Democrats with the complete implosion of his political party if they try to push him out–the Narrative about Biden in the mainstream media is going to change and likely change quickly. The media wants Biden out, and if Chuck Todd’s podcast is any indication, they are less afraid to go nuclear on Biden than his Democrat colleagues in Congress.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd says Biden’s refusal to step aside has made him “rethink a lot of the Biden biography. I still can’t believe he ran for president in the first place, given that his family was in crisis in 2018…You look at what has happened, I can’t believe he has put his… pic.twitter.com/gi7dgiF6Be — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 10, 2024

Todd isn’t holding back–at least not that much. No doubt he can take it up a notch or three, but this shot didn’t go across the bow–it hit the bow of Biden’s boat.*

Keep that in mind, looking back of Todd’s role as a loyal Democrat foot soldier. Here’s Todd at the beginning of April, 2022: MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Snaps at Guest Over Criticism of Hunter Biden Media Coverage: ‘that’s the Laziest Attack.’

A conversation between MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., quickly became heated when Cramer claimed the media would have treated the Hunter Biden laptop story differently if he was one of former President Donald Trump’s children. * * * * * * * * “Here’s the reality,” Cramer began. “If Hunter Biden’s name was Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump you guys would be treating the war in Ukraine like— “Don’t what-about … Enough of this,” Todd interjected, waving his hand. “”That is the laziest attack. It is not about the media. It doesn’t matter about the media.” “It’s also honest,” Cramer said as the two continued to speak over each other.

Here’s Todd at the beginning of 2021: Liberal Media Scream: Smug Chuck Todd to senator, ‘I’ve had enough of hearing this!’

[Sen. Ron Johnson]: Well, Chuck, you need to look at your mirror because you carried the Democrats’ water on the whole Russian collusion with the Trump campaign hoax — TODD: Sen. Johnson, I’ve got to go. I appreciate you coming on. I’ve let you, I’ve let you say plenty of — JOHNSON: That is what you did in the media. You carried that water for years. You destroyed the credibility of the press, not me. Todd seems to lose it whenever he he has Johnson on, curiously enough: This 2019 Real Clear Politics article by Mark Hemingway, “Chuck Todd and the Demise of True Journalism,” is built around Todd’s interview with Johnson and subsequent insults.

And here’s Chuck at the end of 2019: Chuck Todd Finds All the Disinformation In ‘Ecosystem’ on the Right.

—NewsBusters, Sunday.

* And it brings everything full circle with the summer of 1974: Joe Biden, at a Dead End, Faces Richard Nixon’s Choice.