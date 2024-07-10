AMERICA UNDER THE DEMOCRATS:
HOLY CR*P.
Remember George Clooney held a fundraiser for Biden where Biden had to be led off stage by Obama after he froze?
Then KJP responded and said the video was a “cheap fake” and “manipulated”
Now George Clooney is admitting that Biden was the same man at that fundraiser… pic.twitter.com/ld0TeEQQ7x
In New 'Ocean's 14', George Clooney Pulls Off $30 Million Heist By Tricking People Into Giving Money To Politician Before Revealing He's Demented https://t.co/BnTnp3xeLr pic.twitter.com/kOAX1p10Uq
Democrats want illegal aliens to vote. Period. It’s despicable. https://t.co/YlNKLZpGV0
UPDATE (From Ed): I don’t know why anybody is worried — if an anonymous Biden staffer is telling CNN that the 81-year old (p)resident has more energy than 63-year old George Clooney, that’s good enough for me!
President Biden has more stamina than George Clooney, a Biden campaign official suggested, per @kaylatausche. pic.twitter.com/dJ1T3KsI8U
(Tapper’s eye roll at the end of this clip is pretty amazing. When you’re a Democrat who’s lost Jake, it’s game over.)