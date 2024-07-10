July 10, 2024

AMERICA UNDER THE DEMOCRATS:

UPDATE (From Ed): I don’t know why anybody is worried — if an anonymous Biden staffer is telling CNN that the 81-year old (p)resident has more energy than 63-year old George Clooney, that’s good enough for me!

(Tapper’s eye roll at the end of this clip is pretty amazing. When you’re a Democrat who’s lost Jake, it’s game over.)

Posted at 6:46 pm by Glenn Reynolds