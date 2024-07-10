AMERICA UNDER THE DEMOCRATS:

Remember George Clooney held a fundraiser for Biden where Biden had to be led off stage by Obama after he froze?

Then KJP responded and said the video was a “cheap fake” and “manipulated”

Now George Clooney is admitting that Biden was the same man at that fundraiser…

