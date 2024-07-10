CHANGE:
This is huge
Georgia will now require ballots to be hand-counted each day of voting to match machine counts
Georgia now much more likely to flip red this November https://t.co/cdD0sP3sN7
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 9, 2024
