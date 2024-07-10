JOHN LUCAS: “This murder of political enemies is what many unhinged Trump opponents seek. It is not a secret — they tell us this is what they want.” “This professor of linguistics, this New York Times wordsmith, presumably chooses his words carefully.”

I wouldn’t rule out a “grand insurrection” if Trump were murdered, though. Look what happened after Martin Luther King was shot. Why should we assume that Trump supporters would be more passive than the supporters of a nonviolent protest leader?

Also, I’m sad about this because John McWhorter is normally a reasonable guy who is willing to break with the Left monolith on many issues. That he’s still fantasizing about Trump being assassinated shows just how far the Trump Derangement Syndrome brain-rot has spread.