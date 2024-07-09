I HOPE THIS PANS OUT: 1G Space Propulsion Would Revolutionize Transportation and Energy. However: “The energy aspect is one of the reasons that physicists do not believe this is possible. It would violate fundamental laws of physics.”

“Exodus Technologies wants to perform tests in orbit. Moving a satellite with the drive would eliminate claims of bad experiments and measurement error and fraud. The key next step will be an orbital cubesat and other space missions with the devices.”

If it works in practice, the theory will have to catch up.