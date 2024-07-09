THE DIFFERENCE IS, ARGENTINA WANTED TO:
This should be a requirement. If Argentina can do it, so can America! https://t.co/z1hPnFyxgt
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2024
