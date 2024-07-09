EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Emerson Poll: Trump Ahead of Every Possible Democrat Candidate.

I’ve noticed that there’s all sort of lefty hysteria all of a sudden (which is how it always appears after the memo goes out) about “Project 2025,” a Heritage Foundation presidential transition plan that’s been around since January.

There’s nothing especially shocking here, and Heritage does a transition guide every presidential election. But a friend suggests that the takeaway from all the Project 2025 hysteria is that the Democrats realize voters aren’t that scared of Trump anymore, so they need a new bogeyman.

