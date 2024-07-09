PROFESSOR CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Are there more solar flares than expected during this solar cycle? “In terms of sunspot numbers, Solar Cycle 25 (our current cycle) has exceeded the sunspot levels of Solar Cycle 24 (which peaked in 2014). With higher sunspot numbers, we’d also expect higher flare counts. This is the case, but the difference is far from what some would have you believe.”
