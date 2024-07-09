JOHN LUCAS: Some advice for the GOP and some questions for the Dem nominee. “So that I am not misunderstood, it is important and necessary to rebut the constantly changing stories about Biden’s mental fitness for office, but that should now become a peripheral effort, not the main focus. Why? Because if Biden is replaced as the Democrat nominee, as seems increasingly likely, that issue will disappear immediately. The state media will instantly begin crowing about how wonderful Kamala is, or Gavin, or whomever the Democrats run after ousting Biden, no matter who it may be. The GOP and its supporters therefore need to keep focusing the voters now on the ball — what substantive issues will Trump support that the eventual Democrat nominee will fight?”