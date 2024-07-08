MATT TAIBBI: Details On the Proposed “Blitz Primary:” The oddest primary season in modern times may take an even stranger turn, as calls for Joe Biden to step down as presumptive Democratic nominee grow louder. “This story is happening so quickly it defies analysis, but this crisis has a clear Gilbert Gottfried death-or-Ugu type of vibe to it for Democrats. If Biden insists on staying in the race, as he seems determined to do, he’ll be automatically in conflict with a growing roster of elected Democrats who’ve called for his ouster. If he does change his mind, insiders seem set on fashioning a nomination process that would only include Democratic voters in an ominously indirect way. A ‘blitz primary’ in which celebrities like Taylor Swift and Stephen Colbert engage in ‘positive only’ banter with candidates chosen by Biden delegates could permanently saddle Democrats with an entertainingly hideous celebrity-and-insider template for a voterless nomination process. Either that, or such a gambit could be a brilliant means of gobbling enough public attention to turn disaster into PR triumph just in time for the Republican convention. Either way, we’ll find the plan out soon.”