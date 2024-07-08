AMERICA SIGHS IN RELIEF, AT LEAST THE PARTS OF IT THAT AREN’T ASKING “WHO?” Whitmer: I’m Out. “Gretchen Whitmer–the decidedly ‘meh’ Governor of Michigan, has been one of the favorites for donors and political insiders for the nominee of the Democrat Party should President Biden step down or be forced out of the race. Early on in the post-debate saga, she was clearly angling for the job, but as the Biden Crime Family run by the triumvirate of Joe, Jill, and Hunter made clear that Slow Joe wasn’t leaving, she has begun to backtrack. Now she is shutting down the speculation that she is open to the job, although there has been no Shermanesque ‘If nominated I will not run’ pronouncement.”