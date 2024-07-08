COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, HOME OF UNREPENTANT ANTI-SEMITISM: Columbia admin complain about ‘privilege’ of Jewish students: ‘Amazing what $$$$ can do.’
True privilege is being able to say stuff like this and keep your job.
