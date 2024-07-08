WHAT OUR NAVY HAS BEEN DOING INSTEAD OF GETTING READY TO ACTUALLY FIGHT: Ready for a Lean Six Sigma Flashback?

While money and efficient processes are important when you look at the last quarter century, what did we gain?

Did the “business best practices” fads of the 1990s-2000s make LCS better? Did it make DDG-1000 a success? Did it control technology risk assessment with FORD? Did it create a more effective maintenance infrastructure?

Did our proposed cure for perceived ills – spreadsheets and motivational speaker seminars – really address the core problem?

Was it really the system that produced our process – and not the system that selected our people – that needed to be looked at? Was it both problems, but we decided to attack the more comfortable of the two?