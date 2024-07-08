July 8, 2024

BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE STAFF BIGGEST SINCE NIXON:Yes, even bigger than that of the man under whom Joe Biden served as Vice-President. And Jill Biden’s staff is just as big as Michelle Obama’s bunch. Maybe Biden always seems confused because he’s got 565 bosses? It’s my latest column on PJMedia.

Posted at 2:59 pm by Mark Tapscott