BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE STAFF BIGGEST SINCE NIXON:Yes, even bigger than that of the man under whom Joe Biden served as Vice-President. And Jill Biden’s staff is just as big as Michelle Obama’s bunch. Maybe Biden always seems confused because he’s got 565 bosses? It’s my latest column on PJMedia.
