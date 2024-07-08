HE’S WRONG. NOT IN THE WAY HE WANTS US TO TELL HIM THAT SO HE CAN DEMOLISH IT: The Feminist Movement and why that term means you pooped yourself.

He’s wrong, because he thinks the patriarchy won. Look, I grew up in a real patriarchy and much as it gave me issues (as any system does anyone who doesn’t fit in) it’s way — way — better than this. Patriarchy can’t win, because there is no idolizing or elevating of fatherhood.

No, what won was anarchy. Feminism as implemented was a Marxist movement designed to bring about the “utopia” dreamed of in the Communist Manifesto, which boiled down to Marx saying “There shouldn’t be families, and any woman I deign to look at should sleep with me,” like the whiny grifter he was. What won was the Marxist version of feminism and it has destroyed men, women, the family, Western Civilization and possibly the whole human race.