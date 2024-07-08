THIS IS THE SAME TOWN THAT BANNED CROSSES FROM THE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE, AND FOUND EVERY ABLE BODIED CITIZEN — ATHEISTS INCLUDED — PARADING WITH A CROSS? Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, now has one of the nation’s toughest hate crime laws. Watch this citizen deliver straight fire to the woke city council.
