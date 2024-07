THE ONLY WAY OUT OF THIS IS THE ABOLISHING OF SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND THE DEVOLVING OF AUTHORITY OVER CHILDREN’S EDUCATION TO AS LOCAL AND AS INDIVIDUAL AN AUTHORITY AS POSSIBLE: Larry Cuban on School Reform and Classroom Practice.

Look, in English: if you can, homeschool. If you can’t join a cooperative of friends and homeschool. If you absolutely must find a private school that does not take government money. Sorry to tell you, but it’s not the best way, it’s the only way.