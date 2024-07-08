I SEE A BAD MOON RIS– SUPPLY CHAIN COMING UNGLUED AGAIN: Container port snarls now nearing Covid highs.
AND: News / Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain.
