IN THE END AFRICA WINS: Tough Question, Simple Answer.

Brutal and unflinching. My only quibble is I don’t think genetic. I’m sure cultural. But we’ve been misunderstanding culture, I think. Culture is almost a collective mind with its own subconscious. And no, not all cultures are alike. And no, culture is not just food and clothing and such. It’s an incredibly complex interlinking of language and things learned when too young to know we’re learning anything. It’s what makes acculturation of adults so hard — trust me, I lived it — and the absorption of large masses of third worlders impossible. And of course no one is studying it, because we confuse culture and race, imagine culture is entirely fungible and ethically neutral, and are generally ignoring the most important topic of research of our century. And that’s my opinion. But until we study and figure culture and a better way to bring large groups to contemporary culture short of the good ol’ tried and true kill everyone over 3 years of age, culture might as well be genetic. And may G-d have mercy on all our souls, given the open borders experiment.