ED MORRISSEY: NYT exposes Biden radio interviews as “cheap fakes.” “Two weeks ago, the NYT was gaslighting its readers by amplifying the ‘cheap fakes’ propaganda from the White House. Now they’re essentially claiming that the White House is setting up cheap-fake interviews for Biden in an attempt to keep the cover-up over his senility in place.”
