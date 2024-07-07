JUST AS IN THE UNITED STATES, A “CABAL” TRIUMPHS OVER A POPULAR MOVEMENT: French left set to beat Le Pen’s far right in election shock: France on course for a hung parliament with the left holding the most MPs, in a defeat for the National Rally.

If you’re a French Jew, it’s time to leave. An Islamist/Left fusionist ruling coalition is about the worst possible outcome. But hey, they beat the “far right” crowd that just wanted to have a normal country.

And if the “cabal” has this much power, is it time for a revolution?

UPDATE: A cheerier take: In response to a claim that people on the right just need to persuade, a friend writes: “When Mr. Le Pen made it into the second round of the presidential election in 2002, he got 18% of the vote. When his daughter made the second round in 2017, she got 34%. When she did it again in 2022, she got 41%. They are persuading, just very slowly.”