DON’T ASSUME THUNE: Will win the election to succeed the retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) as Senate Republican Leader. South Dakotan Sen. John Thune, McConnell’s loyal deputy since 2019, has two announced rivals and one unannounced potential rival.

As I report today for The Epoch Times, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) appears to have the best chance of beating Thune. But Senate Republican Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana could jump in the race, too, if the GOP’s Senate candidates pickup four of more seats.