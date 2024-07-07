HMM: 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Long-Term Verdict: Right Truck; Bit Early. “Our 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT yearlong test truck might just have landed a year or two early here in the nation’s midsection. As it was, Tesla’s Supercharger network opened to Ford vehicles just before our truck left us. Perhaps having access to 15,000 additional (vastly more reliable) chargers might have eased the substantial pain of road-tripping.”